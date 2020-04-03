Coronavirus death toll reaches 14,129 as daily cases increase by 31,923

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

Coronavirus death toll reaches 14,129 as daily cases increase by 31,923

ANKARA
Coronavirus death toll reaches 14,129 as daily cases increase by 31,923

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 31,923 as the daily patients increase by 6,690 in the past 24 hours, and 193 more people have died, taking the death toll to 14,129, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Dec. 2.

Turkey's total confirmed patients stood at 513,656, according to the infographic Koca shared on Twitter.

Some 4,821 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 414,141.

Koca also said 183,624 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 18,956,228.

The minister also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 3.3 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 5,502.

 

intensive care,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul restricts movement on famous İstiklal Avenue

    Istanbul restricts movement on famous İstiklal Avenue

  2. Turkey to start COVID-19 vaccination mid-December, says minister

    Turkey to start COVID-19 vaccination mid-December, says minister

  3. Greece, Greek Cyprus ‘abusing’ solidarity of EU: Turkish FM

    Greece, Greek Cyprus ‘abusing’ solidarity of EU: Turkish FM

  4. MPs should not attend terrorists’ funerals: CHP leader

    MPs should not attend terrorists’ funerals: CHP leader

  5. Height of Çanakkale Bridge towers surpass Paris’s Eiffel Tower

    Height of Çanakkale Bridge towers surpass Paris’s Eiffel Tower
Recommended
Greece, Greek Cyprus ‘abusing’ solidarity of EU: Turkish FM

Greece, Greek Cyprus ‘abusing’ solidarity of EU: Turkish FM
MPs should not attend terrorists’ funerals: CHP leader

MPs should not attend terrorists’ funerals: CHP leader
Turkish-Russian joint Karabakh center under construction: Defense minister

Turkish-Russian joint Karabakh center under construction: Defense minister
Remarks by President Erdoğan During TRT World Forum 2020

Remarks by President Erdoğan During TRT World Forum 2020
Istanbul restricts movement on famous İstiklal Avenue

Istanbul restricts movement on famous İstiklal Avenue
New talks demand new process: Turkish Cypriot leader

New talks demand new process: Turkish Cypriot leader

Top Turkish diplomat, counterparts attend NATO meeting

Top Turkish diplomat, counterparts attend NATO meeting
WORLD UK approves Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for rollout from next week

UK approves Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for rollout from 'next week'    

Britain on Dec. 2 became the first country to approve Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for general use and said it would be introduced next week.    
ECONOMY Rise in e-commerce significant: Experts

Rise in e-commerce significant: Experts

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused global consumers to heavily lean into e-commerce, as markets around the globe continue to see material rises in online fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sales, according to experts.
SPORTS Champion rhythmic gymnastics team visits sports minister

Champion rhythmic gymnastics team visits sports minister

Turkish Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu welcomed the nation's first-ever gold medal-winning women's national rhythmic gymnastics team at his office on Dec. 1 in the capital Ankara. 