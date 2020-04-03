Coronavirus death toll reaches 14,129 as daily cases increase by 31,923

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 31,923 as the daily patients increase by 6,690 in the past 24 hours, and 193 more people have died, taking the death toll to 14,129, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Dec. 2.

Turkey's total confirmed patients stood at 513,656, according to the infographic Koca shared on Twitter.

Some 4,821 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 414,141.

Koca also said 183,624 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 18,956,228.

The minister also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 3.3 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 5,502.