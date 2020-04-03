Coronavirus death toll reaches 13,936 as daily cases increase by 30,110

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 30,110 as the daily patients increase by 6,101 in the past 24 hours, and 190 more people have died, taking the death toll to 13,936, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Dec.1.

Turkey's total confirmed patients stood at 506,966, according to the infographic Koca shared on Twitter.

Some 4,593 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 409,320.

Koca also said 180,312 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 18,772,604.

The minister also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 3.3 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 5,303.