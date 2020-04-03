Coronavirus death toll reaches 13,936 as daily cases increase by 30,110

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

Coronavirus death toll reaches 13,936 as daily cases increase by 30,110

ANKARA
Coronavirus death toll reaches 13,936 as daily cases increase by 30,110

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 30,110 as the daily patients increase by 6,101 in the past 24 hours, and 190 more people have died, taking the death toll to 13,936, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Dec.1.

Turkey's total confirmed patients stood at 506,966, according to the infographic Koca shared on Twitter.

Some 4,593 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 409,320.

Koca also said 180,312 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 18,772,604.

The minister also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 3.3 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 5,303.

 

intensive care,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey tightens measures with weekend lockdowns, weekday curfews

    Turkey tightens measures with weekend lockdowns, weekday curfews

  2. Turkey being subjected to double standard by int’l media: Erdoğan

    Turkey being subjected to double standard by int’l media: Erdoğan

  3. Finland-Turkey cooperation in UN irritates Greece

    Finland-Turkey cooperation in UN irritates Greece

  4. Return of Turkish vessel to port good signal ahead of EU summit: Merkel

    Return of Turkish vessel to port good signal ahead of EU summit: Merkel

  5. Developments unfold in case of student imprisoned for murdering man while saving woman

    Developments unfold in case of student imprisoned for murdering man while saving woman
Recommended
Turkey reaffirms readiness for dialogue with Greece

Turkey reaffirms readiness for dialogue with Greece
MHP leader joins criticisms against CHP lawmaker’s comment on Turkish army

MHP leader joins criticisms against CHP lawmaker’s comment on Turkish army
Turkish army should be kept out of politics, says CHP

Turkish army should be kept out of politics, says CHP

The World has Turned its Attention to TRT World Forum 2020

The World has Turned its Attention to TRT World Forum 2020
Turkey being subjected to double standard by int’l media: Erdoğan

Turkey being subjected to double standard by int’l media: Erdoğan
First hearing of case for attack on Turkey’s main opposition leader held

First hearing of case for attack on Turkey’s main opposition leader held
İYİ Party leader accuses gov’t of being late in introducing tight measures against COVID-19

İYİ Party leader accuses gov’t of being late in introducing tight measures against COVID-19
WORLD Iran says scientist was killed in new, complex operation: Top official

Iran says scientist was killed in 'new, complex' operation: Top official

A top Iranian official on Nov. 30 said nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was killed in a new type of "complex operation", blaming arch-foe Israel and an exiled opposition group.
ECONOMY Recovery in Turkish manufacturing sector slows down

Recovery in Turkish manufacturing sector slows down

The pace of recovery in Turkey's manufacturing activity eased in November amid a second wave of the coronavirus outbreak, according to a closely watched business survey on Dec. 1. 
SPORTS Beşiktaş beats Fenerbahçe to break Kadıköy jinx

Beşiktaş beats Fenerbahçe to break Kadıköy jinx

Istanbul's Beşiktaş won against city rivals Fenerbahçe 4-3 in Turkish Süper Lig derby to end their 15-year-jinx in Kadıköy.