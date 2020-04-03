Coronavirus death toll reaches 13,746 as daily cases increase by 31,219

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 31,219 as the daily patients increase by 6,514 in the past 24 hours, and 188 more people have died, taking the death toll to 13,746, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Nov. 30.

Turkey's total confirmed patients stood at 500,865, according to the infographic Koca shared on Twitter.

Some 4,485 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 404,727.

Koca also said 176,656 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 18,592,292.

The minister also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 3.4 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 5,190.