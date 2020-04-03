Coronavirus death toll reaches 13,558 as daily cases increase by 29,281

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 29,281 as the daily patients increase by 6,439 in the past 24 hours, and 185 more people have died, taking the death toll to 13,558, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Nov. 29.

Turkey's total confirmed patients stood at 494,351, according to the infographic Koca shared on Twitter.

Some 4,015 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 400,242.

Koca also said 168,212 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 18,415,636.

The minister also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 3.4 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 5,011.