Coronavirus death toll reaches 12,358 as daily patients increase by 6,017

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 6,017 in the past 24 hours, and 139 more people have died, taking the death toll to 12,358, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Nov. 22.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 446,822, according to the infographic Koca shared on Twitter.

Some 3,812 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 374,637.

Koca also said 155,516 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 17,245,617.

The minister also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 3.8 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 4,217.

 

