Coronavirus death toll reaches 12,084 as daily patients increase by 5,103

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 5,103 in the past 24 hours, and 141 more people have died, taking the death toll to 12,084, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Nov. 20.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 435,273, according to the infographic Koca shared on Twitter.

Some 3,019 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 367,592.

Koca also said 156,642 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 16,937,887.

The minister also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 3.8 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 3,990.