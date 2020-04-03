Coronavirus death toll reaches 11,943 as daily patients increase by 4,542

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

Coronavirus death toll reaches 11,943 as daily patients increase by 4,542

ANKARA
Coronavirus death toll reaches 11,943 as daily patients increase by 4,542

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 4,542 in the past 24 hours, and 123 more people have died, taking the death toll to 11,943, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Nov. 19.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 430,170, according to the infographic Koca shared on Twitter.

Some 2,918 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 364,573.

Koca also said 157,756 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 16,781,245.

The minister also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 3.8 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 3,850.

 

intensive care,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Stocks, lira gain ground on interest rate hike

    Stocks, lira gain ground on interest rate hike

  2. Stricter virus curbs may be in the offing in Turkey

    Stricter virus curbs may be in the offing in Turkey

  3. Istanbul Airport gets digital transformation award

    Istanbul Airport gets digital transformation award

  4. Probe launched against gang leader for threatening CHP chief

    Probe launched against gang leader for threatening CHP chief

  5. Turkey to resume distance learning as of Nov 20

    Turkey to resume distance learning as of Nov 20
Recommended
Probe launched against gang leader for threatening CHP chief

Probe launched against gang leader for threatening CHP chief
Stricter virus curbs may be in the offing in Turkey

Stricter virus curbs may be in the offing in Turkey
Turkey in talks for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

Turkey in talks for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine
Turkey evacuates nationals from Ethiopia’s Tigray

Turkey evacuates nationals from Ethiopia’s Tigray

Two Turkish soldiers killed in accident in N Iraq

Two Turkish soldiers killed in accident in N Iraq
Turkey to resume distance learning as of Nov 20

Turkey to resume distance learning as of Nov 20
Istanbuls historical waterfront mosque to be open to worship in 2022

Istanbul's historical waterfront mosque to be open to worship in 2022
WORLD Trump targets vote certification in late bid to block Biden

Trump targets vote certification in late bid to block Biden

Getting nowhere in the courts, President Donald Trump’s scattershot effort to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s victory is shifting toward obscure election boards that certify the vote as Trump and his allies seek to upend the electoral process, sow chaos and perpetuate unsubstantiated doubts about the count.
ECONOMY Global economic recovery from COVID-19 ’remains difficult’: IMF

Global economic recovery from COVID-19 ’remains difficult’: IMF

The global economy faces a hard road back from the COVID-19 downturn, and nations should remove trade barriers on medical technologies to aid the recovery, the IMF chief said on Nov. 19.

SPORTS Turkey relegated after loss to Hungary in Nations League

Turkey relegated after loss to Hungary in Nations League

The Turkish national football team were relegated to the UEFA Nations C League after losing 2-0 on Nov. 18 against Hungary in Budapest.