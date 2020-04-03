Coronavirus death toll reaches 11,943 as daily patients increase by 4,542

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 4,542 in the past 24 hours, and 123 more people have died, taking the death toll to 11,943, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Nov. 19.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 430,170, according to the infographic Koca shared on Twitter.

Some 2,918 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 364,573.

Koca also said 157,756 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 16,781,245.

The minister also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 3.8 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 3,850.