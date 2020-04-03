Coronavirus death toll reaches 11,704 as daily patients increase by 3,819

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 3,819 in the past 24 hours, and 103 more people have died, taking the death toll to 11,704, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Nov. 17.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 421,413, according to the infographic Koca shared on Twitter.

Some 2,688 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 359,063.

Koca also said 156,692 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 16,464,678.

The minister also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 3.8 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 3,657.

 

Athens made a request to the U.S. to buy two dozen F-35 fighter jets through a letter it sent on Nov. 6, Greek media has reported.
A construction license has been granted for the third unit of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), according to Turkey's Energy and Natural Resources Ministry on Nov. 17. 
Turkey’s future in the UEFA Nations League hangs on the results of the final games in its group on Nov. 18, as it visits Hungary and Serbia hosts Russia.