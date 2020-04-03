Coronavirus death toll reaches 11,507 as daily patients increase by 3,223

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 3,223 in the past 24 hours, and 89 more people have died, taking the death toll to 11,507, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Nov. 15.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 414,278, according to the infographic Koca shared on Twitter.

Some 2,561 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 353,663.

Koca also said 142,496 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 16,156,470.

The minister also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 4.2 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 3,439.

 

intensive care,

WORLD Ethiopians fleeing fighting return to famine-era Sudan camps

Ethiopians fleeing fighting return to famine-era Sudan camps

Two decades since Burhan Yussef left the Um Raquba camp where he had sought refuge from devastating famine in his homeland of Ethiopia, the 77-year-old is returning.    
ECONOMY ASEAN, China, other partners set worlds biggest trade pact

ASEAN, China, other partners set world's biggest trade pact

China and 14 other countries agreed on Nov. 15 to set up the world's largest trading bloc, encompassing nearly a third of all economic activity, in a deal many in Asia are hoping will help hasten a recovery from the shocks of the pandemic.
SPORTS Hamilton clinches record 7th F1 title with win at Turkish GP

Hamilton clinches record 7th F1 title with win at Turkish GP

Lewis Hamilton clinched a record-equaling seventh Formula One title after winning a wet and gloomy Turkish Grand Prix for a record-extending 94th victory on Nov. 15.