Coronavirus death toll reaches 11,507 as daily patients increase by 3,223

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 3,223 in the past 24 hours, and 89 more people have died, taking the death toll to 11,507, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Nov. 15.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 414,278, according to the infographic Koca shared on Twitter.

Some 2,561 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 353,663.

Koca also said 142,496 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 16,156,470.

The minister also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 4.2 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 3,439.