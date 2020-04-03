Coronavirus death toll reaches 10,639 as daily patients increase by 2,311

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 2,311 in the past 24 hours, and 81 more people have died, taking the death toll to 10,639, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Nov. 5.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 386,820, according to the infographic Koca shared on Twitter.

Some 1,714 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 332,379.

Koca also said 146,028 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 14,700,951.

The minister also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 4.7 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 2,564.