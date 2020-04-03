Coronavirus death toll reaches 10,558 as daily patients increase by 2,391

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 2,391 in the past 24 hours, and 77 more people have died, taking the death toll to 10,558, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Nov. 4.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 384,509, according to the infographic Koca shared on Twitter.

Some 1,841 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 330,665.

Koca also said 144,416 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 14,554,923.

The minister also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 4.7 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 2,464.

