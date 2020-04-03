Coronavirus death toll reaches 10,481 as daily patients increase by 2,343

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 2,343 in the past 24 hours, and 79 more people have died, taking the death toll to 10,481, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Nov. 3.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 382,118, according to the infographic Koca shared on Twitter.

Some 1,817 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 328,824.

Koca also said 146,247 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 14,410,507.

The minister also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 4.7 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 2,386.