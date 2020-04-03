Coronavirus death toll reaches 10,402 as daily patients increase by 2,302

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 2,302 in the past 24 hours, and 76 more people have died, taking the death toll to 10,402, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Nov. 2.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 379,775, according to the infographic Koca shared on Twitter.

Some 1,521 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 327,007.

Koca also said 139,103 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 14,264,260.

The minister also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 4.7 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 2,341.

