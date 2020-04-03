Coronavirus death toll reaches 10,326 as daily patients increase by 2,106

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 2,106 in the past 24 hours, and 74 more people have died, taking the death toll to 10,326, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Nov. 1.

Turkey's total confirmed cases stood at 377,473, according to the infographic Koca shared on Twitter.

Some 1,515 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 325,486.

Koca also said 123,343 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 14,125,157.

The minister also added that while the rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 5.0 percent, the number of seriously ill patients is 2,177.

