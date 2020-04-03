Coronavirus death toll reaches 1,403, with 65,111 total cases

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

ANKARA
AP Photo

Turkey's death toll from the coronavirus outbreak increased by 107 to 1,403 on April 14, while the number of confirmed cases from the disease rose by 4,062 to 65,111, the Health Minister said.

Some 842 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, Fahrettin Koca told a press conference.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 4,799 on April 14.

The minister added that 33,070 tests had been conducted over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests carried out in Turkey to 443,626 since the outbreak began.

According to the infographic shared by Koca, the number of patients in the intensive care units of the hospitals was 1,809, while the number of intubated patients was 1,087.

