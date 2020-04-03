Coronavirus death toll reaches 1,296, with 61,049 total cases

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

ANKARA
Coronavirus death toll reaches 1,296, with 61,049 total cases

Turkey's death toll from the coronavirus outbreak increased by 98 to 1,296 on April 13, while the number of confirmed cases from the disease rose by 4,093 to 61,049, the Health Minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 3,957, Fahrettin Koca shared in a Twitter post. 

The minister added that 34,456 tests had been conducted over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests carried out in Turkey to 410,556 since the outbreak began.

According to the infographic shared by Koca, the number of patients in the intensive care units of the hospitals was 1,786, while the number of intubated patients was 1,063.

