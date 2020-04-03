Coronavirus death toll reaches 1,198, with 56,956 total cases

ANKARA

AP Photo

Turkey's death toll from the coronavirus outbreak increased by 97 to 1,198 on April 12, while the number of confirmed cases from the disease rose by 4,789 to 56,956, the Health Minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 3,446, Fahrettin Koca shared in a Twitter post.

The minister added that 35,720 tests had been conducted over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests carried out in Turkey to 376,100 since the outbreak began.

According to the infographic shared by Koca, the number of patients in the intensive care units of the hospitals was 1,665, while the number of intubated patients was 978.