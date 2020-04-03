Coronavirus death toll reaches 1,006, with 47,029 total cases

ANKARA

Turkey's death toll from the coronavirus outbreak increased by 98 to 1,006 on April 10, while the number of confirmed cases from the disease rose by 4,747 to 47,029, the Health Minister said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 2,423, Fahrettin Koca told reporters in a press conference.

The minister added that 30,864 tests had been conducted over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests carried out in Turkey to 307,210 since the outbreak began.

According to the infographic shared by Koca, the number of patients in the intensive care units of the hospitals was 1,667, while the number of intubated patients was 1,062.

Koca also said that the mortality rate in Turkey is 2.15 percent, the twelfth highest among countries with the population exceeding 10 million.