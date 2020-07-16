Clashes resume on Azerbaijan-Armenia border

  July 16 2020

ISTANBUL
Border clashes erupted again early on July 16 between arch-foes Azerbaijan and Armenia, officials in both countries said, following a pause in fighting amid a flare-up over a decades-long territorial dispute.

At least 16 people on both sides have been killed since border clashes erupted on Sunday between the ex-Soviet republics, which have been locked for decades in a conflict over Nagorny Karabakh.

The territory was seized by Armenian separatists in a 1990s war that claimed 30,000 lives, though the recent fighting broke out on a northern section of their shared border far from Karabakh.

Azerbaijani forces were "shelling with mortars and howitzers," Armenia’s defense ministry spokeswoman Sushan Stepanyan said on Thursday.

The defense ministry in Baku said in a statement that clashes were ongoing in the north after "Armenians shelled Azerbaijani villages with large-calibre weapons."

The renewed violence erupted after both sides observed a pause in fighting on Wednesday.

The clashes that broke out last week have raised fears of a major flare-up in the strategic Caucasus region and prompted calls for an immediate de-escalation from the United States, the European Union and regional power broker Russia.

Internationally mediated peace talks between the two Caucasus nations have so far failed to bring about a solution to their territorial dispute.

Turkey slams Armenian attack on Azerbaijan

Turkey's Foreign Ministry on July 16 slammed Armenia's attacks on Azerbaijan and the smear campaign against Turkey.

"This hypocritical attitude of Armenia, which has maintained an illegitimate occupation in the territory of Azerbaijan for many years, clearly and obviously reveals who is the main obstacle to the establishment of permanent peace and stability in the South Caucasus," it said in a statement.

Turkey said it stands with Baku in these difficult times.

The Foreign Ministry said Armenia's foreign policy based on slander will not be beneficial to anyone.

“This approach is a manifestation of a mentality that creates its identity only from a unilateral understanding of history and tries to justify its unlawful aggression,” it said.

 

