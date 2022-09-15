Çavuşoğlu to represent Türkiye in Queen’s funeral

ANKARA

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu has announced that he will be representing his country at the funeral of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 19.

“I will visit the U.K. capital, London, on Monday and participate [in the funeral of the Queen] as a representative of Türkiye,” he said on Sept. 14.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away at Balmoral Castle at the age of 96 on Sept. 8, some 70 years after assuming the throne in 1952.

A high-level protocol of 2,000 people is expected to attend the ceremony, which will include heads of state from all over the world.

Çavuşoğlu indicated that he will fly from London to New York to participate in the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly that will take place between Sept. 20 and 26.

The top Turkish diplomat’s next stop after New York will be Tokyo. He explained that he will attend an official funeral for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated in July.