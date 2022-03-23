Two brothers claim defrauding bank of $1 bln

  • March 23 2022 07:00:00

Two brothers claim defrauding bank of $1 bln

Musa Kesler – ISTANBUL
Two brothers claim defrauding bank of $1 bln

Two brothers in the Black Sea province of Samsun have been detained after living high off the hog for a short period following embezzlement of some 16 billion Turkish Liras ($1 billion), the duo has alleged.
According to a police investigation, Recep Gezek and his elder brother, Emre Gezek, who were working in a gas station, were using the same account they had opened at a private bank.

One day, Emre Gezek found a leak in the bank’s digital system and transferred 16 billion liras from a bank’s investment account to their account by making some 70 transactions.

“There was no money in our account. I looked at the capital account. There was a ‘withdraw money’ button. With my every click, new amounts of money got transferred to our account,” the elder brother confessed in his first testimony. “Then we saw there were some 16 billion in our account.”

The first thing the brothers did was buy two brand-new mobile phones for themselves. The second was transferring “some hundred thousands” to buy a new luxury car.

According to the police file, the brothers then started clearing the debts of their family members.

“We also spread the news to people in the surrounding areas to visit us if they had any debts,” the elder brother said. The amount of the debts cleaned is unknown.

But, the younger brother said they were not “malevolent.”

“If we were evil-minded, my brother and I would leave the country with the money. But we did not,” he noted.

Carrying a step further, his elder brother said they did not “con anybody” and accused the bank of “not blocking their account.”

“We were going to donate the money to the state,” he added.

Turkey, fraud,

ARTS & LIFE Ai Weiwei makes operatic debut with ’Turandot’ in Rome

Ai Weiwei makes operatic debut with ’Turandot’ in Rome
MOST POPULAR

  1. Depardieu to live in Istanbul, Dubai

    Depardieu to live in Istanbul, Dubai

  2. Istanbul dams about to overflow

    Istanbul dams about to overflow

  3. Turkish authorities warn against drifting mines in Black Sea

    Turkish authorities warn against drifting mines in Black Sea

  4. President Erdoğan meets Dutch PM Rutte to talk bilateral ties, Ukraine

    President Erdoğan meets Dutch PM Rutte to talk bilateral ties, Ukraine

  5. Turkey may offer refuge to Ukrainian artists, scientists and athletes

    Turkey may offer refuge to Ukrainian artists, scientists and athletes
Recommended
Turkish robotics team earns award in US

Turkish robotics team earns award in US
Prefabricated house sales skyrocketed in 2021

Prefabricated house sales skyrocketed in 2021
Turkish woman makes history as 12th superfetation case

Turkish woman makes history as 12th superfetation case
Some 58,000 Ukrainians take shelter in Turkey, says minister

Some 58,000 Ukrainians take shelter in Turkey, says minister
President Erdoğan meets Dutch PM Rutte to talk bilateral ties, Ukraine

President Erdoğan meets Dutch PM Rutte to talk bilateral ties, Ukraine
CHP leader vows peace to all citizens in Turkey

CHP leader vows peace to all citizens in Turkey
WORLD Two die in Swedish school attack, student suspected: police

Two die in Swedish school attack, student suspected: police

Two women died after being stabbed at a high school in southern Sweden on Mar. 21, police said, adding that an 18-year-old student had been arrested.

ECONOMY Central government gross debt stock at $209 bln in February

Central government gross debt stock at $209 bln in February

The Turkish central government’s gross debt stock hit 2.95 trillion Turkish Liras (about $209 billion) as of the end of February, according to official figures released by the Treasury and Finance Ministry on March 21.
SPORTS Turkish curling team makes headlines in Canada

Turkish curling team makes headlines in Canada

Turkey has come to the forefront in the World Curling Championship in Canada after entering into the winter sport of curling professionally just six years ago, with the Canadian press and players praising the Turkish women’s national curling team for their splendid performance.