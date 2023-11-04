Blinken to visit Türkiye after Israel, Jordan: Statement

Blinken to visit Türkiye after Israel, Jordan: Statement

WASHINGTON
Blinken to visit Türkiye after Israel, Jordan: Statement

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Türkiye for two days from Sunday as part of a Middle East tour amid the Hamas-Israel war, the State Department said.

Blinken was meeting with Arab counterparts in the Jordanian capital Amman on Saturday after visiting Israel the day before.

But he left Israel empty-handed on Friday after urging its leaders to do more to protect civilians in the Gaza Strip during Israel's war to destroy Hamas.

In Türkiye, Blinken would "underscore the importance of protecting civilian lives in Israel and the Gaza Strip", the US State Department said in a statement on Saturday.

He would also discuss "our shared commitment to facilitating the increased, sustained delivery of life-saving humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza" as well as ensuring Palestinians are not forcibly displaced outside of Gaza".

He would also discuss ways to "stem violence, calm rhetoric, reduce regional tensions" as well as working towards a "durable and sustainable peace in the Middle East, to include the establishment of a Palestinian state".

 

Turkey,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Blinken to visit Türkiye after Israel, Jordan: Statement

Blinken to visit Türkiye after Israel, Jordan: Statement
LATEST NEWS

  1. Blinken to visit Türkiye after Israel, Jordan: Statement

    Blinken to visit Türkiye after Israel, Jordan: Statement

  2. Türkiye recalls its ambassador to Israel

    Türkiye recalls its ambassador to Israel

  3. Erdoğan says Netanyahu 'no longer someone we can talk to'

    Erdoğan says Netanyahu 'no longer someone we can talk to'

  4. Trump-DeSantis rivalry grows more personal 

    Trump-DeSantis rivalry grows more personal 

  5. Quake shakes northwest Nepal, killing, injuring dozens

    Quake shakes northwest Nepal, killing, injuring dozens
Recommended
Türkiye recalls its ambassador to Israel

Türkiye recalls its ambassador to Israel
Türkiye prioritizes ceasefire in Gaza war, Erdoğan says

Türkiye prioritizes ceasefire in Gaza war, Erdoğan says
Fidan attends German-led EU enlargement meet in Berlin

Fidan attends German-led EU enlargement meet in Berlin
Top US diplomat due in Türkiye for talks: Ankara

Top US diplomat due in Türkiye for talks: Ankara
Erdoğan offers new security mechanism amid Gaza war

Erdoğan offers new security mechanism amid Gaza war
Türkiye’s priority to upgrade customs union, visa liberalization: Fidan

Türkiye’s priority to upgrade customs union, visa liberalization: Fidan
WORLD Trump-DeSantis rivalry grows more personal

Trump-DeSantis rivalry grows more personal 

Former President Donald Trump is expanding his support in Florida as he seeks to bury the presidential ambitions of Gov. Ron DeSantis in their shared home state.
ECONOMY Apple sales lose ground, but iPhone growth strong

Apple sales lose ground, but iPhone growth strong

Apple has reported that sales fell for the fourth consecutive quarter when compared to the prior year, but profit rose on the back iPhones and services.
SPORTS Man Utd say big goodbye to Bobby Charlton with win

Man Utd say 'big goodbye' to Bobby Charlton with win

Manchester United beat Sheffield United 2-1 on Oct. 21 night on an emotionally charged evening as the Premier League giant said a "big goodbye" to club great Bobby Charlton, who died earlier in the day.