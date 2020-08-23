Belarus braces for mass protests as Lukashenko orders army to defend nation

  • August 23 2020 10:53:00

Belarus braces for mass protests as Lukashenko orders army to defend nation

MINSK-Agence France-Presse
Belarus braces for mass protests as Lukashenko orders army to defend nation

Belarus was bracing on Aug. 23 for more mass protests against strongman Alexander Lukashenko, who has ordered the army to defend the country's territorial integrity after demonstrations broke out over his claim to election victory.

Opponents of Europe's longest-serving leader have organized strikes and the largest protests in the ex-Soviet country's recent history rejecting his re-election and demanding that he stand down, with more than 100,000 people turning out across Belarus last weekend.    

Pro-democracy protesters must "struggle for their rights" and not be distracted by the authoritarian leader's claims that the country was under military threat, opposition figurehead Svetlana Tikhanovskaya told AFP on Aug. 22.    

"We are people of Belarus and we are a majority and we will not step away. We are not afraid of them anymore," she said.    

As Tikhanovskaya urged on protesters inside Belarus, Lukashenko - who said he won a sixth presidential term with 80 percent of the vote two weeks ago - turned to its borders.            

On Aug. 22 he inspected military units in Grodno, near Belarus's frontier with Poland, according to the president's press service.    

The 65-year-old denounced the mass protests, which he said were receiving support from Western countries, and ordered the army to defend western Belarus, which he described as "a pearl".    

"It involves taking the most stringent measures to protect the territorial integrity of our country," Lukashenko said.   

His visit comes ahead of large-scale military exercises planned in the Grodno region between August 28 and 31.    

The former collective farm director said NATO troops in Poland and Lithuania were "seriously stirring" near their borders with Belarus and ordered his troops into full combat readiness.    

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda denied the accusation on Aug. 22.    

"The regime is trying to divert attention from Belarus's internal problems at any cost with totally baseless statements about imaginary external threats," Nauseda told AFP.    

Lithuania's foreign ministry also announced on Aug. 22 that U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun will visit Lithuania and Russia next week for talks on the election fallout.            

The European Union this week rejected Lukashenko's re-election and vowed to levy sanctions against what it said was a substantial number of people responsible for rigging the vote and cracking down on protests.    

The Belarusian authorities have opened a criminal investigation into the opposition's Coordination Council, whose members are seeking new elections and a peaceful transition of power.    

Lukashenko has rejected the idea of holding another ballot, dismissed calls to resign and accused the opposition of attempting to seize power.    

On Aug. 21 he vowed to "solve the problem" of the protest movement.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Excavations in eastern Van unearth child skeleton

    Excavations in eastern Van unearth child skeleton

  2. Turkey slams Greece over statement on conversion of Kariye Museum into mosque

    Turkey slams Greece over statement on conversion of Kariye Museum into mosque

  3. EU official congratulates Turkey on natural gas discovery

    EU official congratulates Turkey on natural gas discovery

  4. Turkey's maritime doctrine author has dire warning for France

    Turkey's maritime doctrine author has dire warning for France

  5. At least 4 dead, 11 missing as flooding hits Turkey's Black Sea coast

    At least 4 dead, 11 missing as flooding hits Turkey's Black Sea coast
Recommended
Changing weather prompts more fire fears in California

Changing weather prompts more fire fears in California
World virus deaths top 800,000 as nations ramp up measures

World virus deaths top 800,000 as nations ramp up measures

Libyan body praises Turkey, Qatars role against Haftar

Libyan body praises Turkey, Qatar's role against Haftar
Plane carrying comatose Russian dissident lands in Germany

Plane carrying comatose Russian dissident lands in Germany
WHO hopes pandemic over in two years as Europe battles rising cases

WHO hopes pandemic over in two years as Europe battles rising cases
Ex-Trump advisor Bannon says he is ’political hit job’ victim

Ex-Trump advisor Bannon says he is ’political hit job’ victim
WORLD Belarus braces for mass protests as Lukashenko orders army to defend nation

Belarus braces for mass protests as Lukashenko orders army to defend nation

Belarus was bracing on Aug. 23 for more mass protests against strongman Alexander Lukashenko, who has ordered the army to defend the country's territorial integrity after demonstrations broke out over his claim to election victory.
ECONOMY TikTok says to sue over Trump crackdown

TikTok says to sue over Trump crackdown

Video app TikTok said on Aug. 22 it will challenge in court a Trump administration crackdown on the popular Chinese-owned platform, which Washington accuses of being a national security threat.    
SPORTS Trabzonspor sign Brazilian midfielder Flavio

Trabzonspor sign Brazilian midfielder Flavio

Turkish club Trabzonspor on Aug. 22 confirmed the signing of Brazilian midfielder Flavio Medeiros da Silva.