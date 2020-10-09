Azerbaijan, Armenia confirm they will attend Moscow talks: Russia

  • October 09 2020 09:30:00

MOSCOW
Russia said on Oct. 9 that Armenia and Azerbaijan had agreed to meet in Moscow for negotiations on ending the fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh, after President Vladimir Putin called for talks.

"Baku and Yerevan have confirmed their participation in the consultations in Moscow," Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told AFP.     

"Active preparations are underway," she said, with the talks expected to take place later on [Oct. 9] and involve the two countries' foreign ministers.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia to Moscow for peace talks on Oct. 9.    

“The president of Russia is issuing a call to halt the fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh on humanitarian grounds in order to exchange dead bodies and prisoners,” the Kremlin said in a statement.  

The statement said Putin held a series of phone talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.  

It said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov would mediate the peace talks. 

Relations between the two former Soviet republics have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Upper Karabakh, an internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan.  

New clashes erupted on Sept. 27, but international calls for a halt to the fighting have gone unanswered. Armenia has continued its attacks on civilians and Azerbaijani forces. 

The OSCE Minsk Group - co-chaired by France, Russia and the U.S. - was formed in 1992 to find a peaceful solution to the conflict, but to no avail. A cease-fire, however, was agreed upon in 1994. 

Turkey has condemned the Armenian occupation and vowed support for Azerbaijan.   

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has said Turkey must be involved in the process to resolve the decades-long conflict.

