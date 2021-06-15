Authorities issue warning for sudden summer rains

  • June 15 2021 07:00:00

Authorities issue warning for sudden summer rains

ISTANBUL
Authorities issue warning for sudden summer rains

The Turkish State Meteorological Service has declared a yellow warning for 22 provinces, including Istanbul and Ankara, for heavy rains expected this week while calling on people to take precautions.

An orange warning, which means “dangerous situation,” was also declared for several Central Black Sea provinces, including Bolu, Zonguldak, Bartın, Karabük, Düzce and Kastamonu, as indicated on the warning map shared by the service.

Authorities warned people to be cautious against adversities such as sudden floods, lightning, hail, strong winds and transportation disruptions during expected showers.

According to reports, showers are expected to continue intermittently until early June 19 and will be effective in the districts on the central and the Asian side of Istanbul, a metropolis with a population of 16 million people.

Meteorologists also expect heavy rainfall and thunderstorms around the Central Anatolian region and surrounding areas of Ankara.

Turkey, summer, Rain,

TURKEY Authorities issue warning for sudden summer rains

Authorities issue warning for sudden summer rains
MOST POPULAR

  1. Details emerge of 1st bridge over Turkey's Canal Istanbul

    Details emerge of 1st bridge over Turkey's Canal Istanbul

  2. President Erdoğan meets Biden, other leaders at NATO summit

    President Erdoğan meets Biden, other leaders at NATO summit

  3. Underground cisterns of Istanbul displayed for 1st time

    Underground cisterns of Istanbul displayed for 1st time

  4. Historic Turkish bath in Istanbul put up for sale

    Historic Turkish bath in Istanbul put up for sale

  5. Turkey administers daily record number of vaccines

    Turkey administers daily record number of vaccines
Recommended
Gazelle population growing in Turkey’s south after protection efforts

Gazelle population growing in Turkey’s south after protection efforts
Authorities take concrete steps to save mucilage-covered Marmara Sea

Authorities take concrete steps to save mucilage-covered Marmara Sea
Turkish ship faces diplomatic crisis, mutiny over rescuing migrants

Turkish ship faces diplomatic crisis, mutiny over rescuing migrants
At least 11 arrested in Istanbul over migrant smuggling

At least 11 arrested in Istanbul over migrant smuggling
Government failing to provide support during pandemic: CHP spokesperson

Government failing to provide support during pandemic: CHP spokesperson
Details emerge of 1st bridge over Turkeys Canal Istanbul

Details emerge of 1st bridge over Turkey's Canal Istanbul
WORLD EMA official suggests ditching AstraZeneca jab

EMA official suggests ditching AstraZeneca jab

A top official in the European Medicines Agency said it might be worth abandoning AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine for all age groups where alternatives are available, in an interview published on June 13.

ECONOMY Turkey sees over 59,000 house sales in May

Turkey sees over 59,000 house sales in May

Turkey recorded 59,166 house sales in May, up 16.2% year-on-year, the country's statistical authority announced June 14. 
SPORTS Wales coach Robert Page hints at different personnel for Turkey

Wales coach Robert Page hints at different 'personnel' for Turkey

Wales coach Robert Page said he could make alterations for his side’s second Euro 2020 Group A match against Turkey in Baku.