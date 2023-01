At least 25 killed, 120 injured in Pakistan mosque blast: govt official

PESHAWAR, Pakistan

At least 25 people were killed and 120 were injured in a mosque blast at a police headquarters in Pakistan on Monday, a local government official said.

"I am here at the scene and rescue work is ongoing," said Peshawar city deputy commissioner Shafiullah Khan. "More bodies are being taken out. Currently our priority is to save people buried under the debris."