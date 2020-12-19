At least 10 killed in intensive care unit fire

  • December 19 2020 09:25:00

GAZİANTEP
A fire at a private hospital in southeastern Turkey on Saturday cost at least 10 patients their lives, the country's health minister said.

"The painful incident that occurred in an intensive care unit in Gaziantep upset us all,” Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

“Other patients affected by the fire were transferred to nearby hospitals by our emergency teams," he said, later adding that one of them had died.

Wishing Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives, Koca said and added that they are closely following the developments after the deadly incident.

Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gül and Koca have both come to the hospital to inspect the scene,

The incident took place in the COVID-19 intensive care unit in the SANKO University Hospital where a fire was caused by a high-flow oxygen therapy machine used in the treatment of COVID-19 patients, according to a statement by the university.

The victims, aging between 65-85, were: Mehmet Reşit Saydanoğlu, Fethiye Kırca, Naciye Ulukütük, Abdi Hamzaoğlu, Elif Akgül, Okkaş Akbulut, Kahraman Taş, and Ali Saffet Kanpolat, the hospital identified.

An investigation has been launched regarding the deadly incident.

A total of 51 people, including doctors, medical personnel and security guards, were affected by the fire while trying to transfer patients from the scene, and 10 staff members are receiving oxygen therapy, the hospital said in a statement.

"In the scene, our concerned authorities have taken the necessary measures and investigations continue. We wish Allah's mercy upon our citizens who lost their lives in the incident and [offer] our condolences to their grieving families," the Gaziantep governorship said. 

Extending his condolences over the incident on Twitter, presidential spokesman İbrahim Kalın wished Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives and a speedy recovery to the injured people.

He said necessary measures were being taken on the scene by concerned authorities.

