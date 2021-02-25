Armenia PM fires head of armed forces after 'attempted coup'

  February 25 2021

YEREVAN
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Feb. 25 fired the head of the general staff of the armed forces after an "attempted coup."

Pashinyan warned of an attempted military coup against him on Feb. 25 after the army demanded he and his government resign in a statement.

Pashinyan has faced protests and calls to resign after a six-week conflict between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces over the region of Nagorno-Karabakh last year.

Pashinyan has rejected calls to step down.

On Feb. 25, he called on his followers to rally in central Yerevan to support him and took to Facebook to address the nation in a livestream.

It was unclear whether the army was willing to use force to back its statement or whether its call was for him to step down was just verbal.

 



