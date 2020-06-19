Ankara will work with Washington on Libya, says foreign minister

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkish foreign and defense ministries and intelligence will soon work with U.S. counterparts on Libya, Turkey’s top diplomat said on June 18.

Speaking at a webinar with the U.S.-based Turkish American National Steering Committee, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan offered his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump to work together in Libya and Trump took it positively.

"We received instructions to work together," with US counterparts, which "is important for the stability of the region and future of Libya," said the minister.

"We would like to further expand our cooperation areas," he added.

His remarks came a day after Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj welcomed Çavuşoğlu, Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak, and National Intelligence Organization head Hakan Fidan in Tripoli.

Last November, Turkey and Libya signed landmark pacts on military cooperation as well as boundaries in the Mediterranean.

Under the deal, Turkey has sent advisors to help the Libyan Army defeat the militias of warlord Khalifa Haftar.

The Libyan Army recently inflicted heavy blows on Haftar and liberated Tripoli and Tarhuna, in addition to other strategic locations, including Al-Watiya airbase, from his militias.

The internationally recognized government has been under attack by Haftar's forces since April 2019, with more than 1,000 killed in the violence.

'Turkey eyes positive steps from US on YPG/PKK, FETÖ'



U.S. support for YPG/PKK in Syria and inaction against FETÖ are "vital issues" for Turkey, Çavuşoğu also said.

"The other issues such as S-400 are not vital issues for us. The U.S. should meet our expectations about these two issues we are very sensitive," he said, referring to the U.S. response on Turkey's purchase of Russian missile defense system.

In April 2017, when its protracted efforts to buy an air defense system from the U.S. proved fruitless, Turkey signed a contract with Russia to acquire the S-400 system.

Opposing deployment of the Russian system, U.S. officials claimed it was incompatible with NATO systems and it would expose its F-35 jets to possible Russian subterfuge.

"It won't be easy for us and healthy relations between the two countries will not advance without earning people's feelings. Thus, we expect positive steps from the US on these sensitive issues," he added.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 which left 251 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured.

Turkey also accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.