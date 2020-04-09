Ankara launches COVID-19 isolation tracking project

  • April 09 2020 09:39:12

Ankara launches COVID-19 isolation tracking project

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Ankara launches COVID-19 isolation tracking project

Turkey has launched a project for reducing the spread of the novel coronavirus by using location data from patients’ mobile devices, the country’s Communications Directorate said on April 8. 

The Health Ministry developed the Pandemic Isolation Tracking Project to stem the spread of COVID-19 by tracking patients diagnosed with the disease and ensuring they adhere to the government's quarantine procedure, it said.

The project, which was developed in cooperation with the Health Ministry, Information and Communication Technologies Authority and all GSM operators, will be important not only for those infected with the virus but also for the safety of their relatives and for public health.

A warning message will be sent to patients’ mobile phones if they violate the quarantine process.

If they do not return to isolation, necessary administrative measures and sanctions will be implemented for those patients.

As the project obtained the necessary permissions in line with Article 12 of Law No. 6698 on the Protection of Personal Data, the patients’ data will not be used for any other purposes and will be under state guarantee.

Similar contact tracing projects have been developed in various countries as a response to the pandemic.

After first appearing in Wuhan, China last December, the virus has spread to at least 184 countries and territories. The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak a pandemic.

mobile data,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul nearly deserted during COVID-19 outbreak

    Istanbul nearly deserted during COVID-19 outbreak

  2. Coronavirus death toll rises to 87, with 38,226 total cases

    Coronavirus death toll rises to 87, with 38,226 total cases

  3. Turkey shall adopt to post-coronavirus world order, says communications director

    Turkey shall adopt to post-coronavirus world order, says communications director

  4. People fined for violating Turkey’s virus rules

    People fined for violating Turkey’s virus rules

  5. Turkey lifts coronavirus quarantine in 6 areas

    Turkey lifts coronavirus quarantine in 6 areas
Recommended
8 YPG/PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in N Syria

8 YPG/PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in N Syria
Erdoğan sends Passover wishes to Jewish community

Erdoğan sends Passover wishes to Jewish community
Ankara categorizes pandemics as urgent situations

Ankara categorizes pandemics as 'urgent situations'
Turkey lifts coronavirus quarantine in 6 areas

Turkey lifts coronavirus quarantine in 6 areas
Spain announces arrival of ventilators from Turkey

Spain announces arrival of ventilators from Turkey
COVID-19 claims lives of 222 Turkish expats

COVID-19 claims lives of 222 Turkish expats
WORLD Watchdog blames Syria for chemical weapons attacks

Watchdog blames Syria for chemical weapons attacks

The global chemical weapons watchdog on April 8 for the first time explicitly blamed Syria for toxic attacks, saying President Bashar al-Assad's air force used the nerve gas sarin and chlorine three times in 2017.  

ECONOMY Coronavirus crisis could plunge half a billion people into poverty: Oxfam

Coronavirus crisis could plunge half a billion people into poverty: Oxfam

The fallout from the coronavirus spread that has killed more than 83,000 people and wreaked havoc on economies around the world could push around half a billion people into poverty, Oxfam said on April 9.
SPORTS Ex-Fenerbahçe player Radomir Antic dies at 71

Ex-Fenerbahçe player Radomir Antic dies at 71

Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahçe confirmed on April 6 that former player Radomir Antic passed away at 71.