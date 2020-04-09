Ankara categorizes pandemics as 'urgent situations'

  • April 09 2020 09:35:00

Ankara categorizes pandemics as 'urgent situations'

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Ankara categorizes pandemics as urgent situations

Turkey added pandemics to the list of the country’s urgent situations, the Official Gazette announced early on April 9.

The decision came as the novel coronavirus spreads throughout the country.

Immune plasma therapy, which involves using the plasma of recovered COVID-19 patients to treat those infected with the virus, was also added to the Communique on Health Implications.

Urgent situations include circumstances that require medical intervention as soon as possible, usually within 24 hours.

Since the virus emerged last December in China's Wuhan city, it has spread to at least 184 countries and regions.

There are more than 1.5 million confirmed cases worldwide, with over 88,400 deaths and more than 329,000 recoveries, according to U.S.-based Johns

MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul nearly deserted during COVID-19 outbreak

    Istanbul nearly deserted during COVID-19 outbreak

  2. Coronavirus death toll rises to 87, with 38,226 total cases

    Coronavirus death toll rises to 87, with 38,226 total cases

  3. Turkey shall adopt to post-coronavirus world order, says communications director

    Turkey shall adopt to post-coronavirus world order, says communications director

  4. People fined for violating Turkey’s virus rules

    People fined for violating Turkey’s virus rules

  5. Turkey lifts coronavirus quarantine in 6 areas

    Turkey lifts coronavirus quarantine in 6 areas
Recommended
8 YPG/PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in N Syria

8 YPG/PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in N Syria
Erdoğan sends Passover wishes to Jewish community

Erdoğan sends Passover wishes to Jewish community
Ankara launches COVID-19 isolation tracking project

Ankara launches COVID-19 isolation tracking project

Turkey lifts coronavirus quarantine in 6 areas

Turkey lifts coronavirus quarantine in 6 areas
Spain announces arrival of ventilators from Turkey

Spain announces arrival of ventilators from Turkey
COVID-19 claims lives of 222 Turkish expats

COVID-19 claims lives of 222 Turkish expats
WORLD Watchdog blames Syria for chemical weapons attacks

Watchdog blames Syria for chemical weapons attacks

The global chemical weapons watchdog on April 8 for the first time explicitly blamed Syria for toxic attacks, saying President Bashar al-Assad's air force used the nerve gas sarin and chlorine three times in 2017.  

ECONOMY Coronavirus crisis could plunge half a billion people into poverty: Oxfam

Coronavirus crisis could plunge half a billion people into poverty: Oxfam

The fallout from the coronavirus spread that has killed more than 83,000 people and wreaked havoc on economies around the world could push around half a billion people into poverty, Oxfam said on April 9.
SPORTS Ex-Fenerbahçe player Radomir Antic dies at 71

Ex-Fenerbahçe player Radomir Antic dies at 71

Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahçe confirmed on April 6 that former player Radomir Antic passed away at 71.