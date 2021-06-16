‘Acute’ phase of pandemic nearing its end in Turkey: Health minister

  • June 16 2021 08:58:00

ANKARA
The “acute” phase of the COVID-19 pandemic in Turkey is nearing an end, the health minister announced on June 15. 

 In a statement, Fahrettin Koca said he held a virtual meeting with Hans Kluge, the WHO regional director for Europe.

“In these days we are in, I think that the acute period of the pandemic is nearing its end and we are starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Koca said.

In the meeting, many issues such as global and regional developments regarding the pandemic, Turkey’s vaccination studies and vaccination program were discussed.

 Kluge thanked Turkey for its international cooperation and solidarity.

 Emphasizing that Turkey supports more than 100 countries and dozens of international organizations, Kluge said: “I congratulate you on the rapid implementation of COVID-19 vaccination.”

 Koca said Turkey's efforts to develop its own vaccine continue at full speed.

 Expressing that Turkey is in a good position regarding vaccination, he said: "I think we will go a long way with the effective campaigns we will carry out until autumn. Today, I estimate that we will exceed 1 million doses of vaccine daily.”

Turkey administers record number of vaccine doses in one day

Meanwhile, Turkey administered over 1.2 million coronavirus vaccine doses on June, according to Koca. 

Koca said on Twitter that over 1.24 million vaccine jabs had been given.

The number of vaccine doses administered Tuesday marks a record in Turkey’s vaccination efforts.

Turkey has administered over 35.86 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in mid-January, including first doses to nearly one-fourth of the country’s population of some 83.6 million, the
ministry said.

