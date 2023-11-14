6 PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in north Iraq

ANKARA

The Turkish forces “neutralized” six PKK terrorists in an airstrike on a region in northern Iraq, the Defense Ministry has announced.

“Our operations against the terrorist organization PKK continue with determination. Six PKK terrorists identified in the Hakurk region in northern Iraq were neutralized in an air strike. Our operations will continue until the last terrorist is neutralized,” said a statement published by the ministry on X on Nov. 13.

In the meantime, the ministry on Nov. 12 announced that 165 PKK/KCK terrorists were “neutralized” in the regions in which claw operations have been conducted in northern Iraq between Aug. 15 and Nov. 10.

During this period, 838 harassment and attack incidents occurred in the region, the ministry added.

In the region, 161 caves and shelters and 303 improvised explosive devices were detected and destroyed. During search and search activities, 58 weapons, 181,833 ammunition and a large amount of living materials were seized, according to the ministry.

Türkiye has launched the Claw operations as a series of offensives since 2019 against terrorist organizations in northern Iraq, particularly the PKK.

The Turkish army also launched a trio of operations — Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019) — across the country’s border in northern Syria to “prevent the formation of a terror corridor” and “enable the peaceful settlement of residents.”

The term "neutralize" is frequently used by the Turkish military and officials to denote that the terrorists in question have either surrendered, been killed, or captured during operations.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.