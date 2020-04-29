40 civilians, including children, killed in YPG/PKK attack in Afrin

ANKARA

At least 40 civilians, including 11 children, were killed on April 28 in a YPG/PKK terrorist attack in northwestern Syria, Turkey's Defense Ministry said.

At least 47 others were also wounded in the attack in the Afrin city center carried out using a bomb-rigged fuel tanker, the ministry said in a tweet.

Many buildings were damaged on Raju Street where the fuel tanker exploded, and medical personnel took the wounded to hospitals in the center of Afrin.

In January 2018, Turkey launched a major military operation Operation Olive Branch to rid Afrin of YPG/PKK terrorist elements, and liberated the city and province that March.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terrorist operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable peaceful settlement of locals: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and EU- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

Turkey's vice president slams YPG/PKK attack

Meanwhile, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay on April 28 condemned the terrorist attack by the YPG/PKK.

"I condemn the heinous terrorist attack on this holy day of Ramadan. I wish Allah's mercy upon the martyrs and a quick recovery for those wounded.

Innocent civilians' and children's blood is on the hands of those who support, remain silent in the face of actions of this terrorist organization," he said on Twitter.

Turkey's foreign minister also slammed the attack. "Heinous terrorist organization PKK/YPG, slaughtered innocent

civilians, including children even on this holy day of Ramadan," Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu wrote on Twitter.

"Wish Allah’s mercy upon the deceased. Those who support the terrorists and trying to take it off the terror list are also responsible for this cowardly attack," Çavuşoğlu added.

Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu also condemned the terror attack. "The treacherous [PKK/YPG] terrorist organization will not get away with the attack carried out in Afrin on Mubarak Ramadan," Soylu said on Twitter.

US condemns deadly YPG/PKK bombing

The U.S. on April 28 condemned the attack by the YPG/PKK.

"The United States condemns the act of terror carried out today in Afrin, Syria, claiming the lives of dozens of people shopping in the central market as they prepared to break the Ramadan fast. Initial reports indicate many victims were civilians, including children," said State Department Spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus in a statement.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Twitter that the U.S. renews its call for support and implementation of a nationwide ceasefire in Syria after "today’s cowardly act of terror carried out on innocent victims in #Afrin."

"Such acts of evil are unacceptable from any side in this conflict,” he added.



