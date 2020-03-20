4 YPG/PKK terrorist 'neutralized' in N Syria

MARDİN

The Turkish army "neutralized" four YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, the Defense Ministry said on March 20.

“Our heroic commandos neutralized four YPG/PKK terrorists attempting to infiltrate into the area of the [Operation] Peace Spring,” the ministry said on Twitter.

The ministry further affirmed its determination to continue operations in the region.

Turkish authorities generally use the word "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Furthermore, a YPG/PKK terrorist surrendered to security forces in southeastern Turkey, state-run Anadolu Agency reported on March 20.

The terrorist turned himself in at the Demirtepe border gate in Mardin province.

As a result of persuasion efforts by Turkish security forces and families of the terrorists, the dissolution of the terrorist organization continues, the statement added.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union.

It has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.