4 YPG/PKK terrorist 'neutralized' in N Syria

  • March 20 2020 11:10:00

4 YPG/PKK terrorist 'neutralized' in N Syria

MARDİN
4 YPG/PKK terrorist neutralized in N Syria

The Turkish army "neutralized" four YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, the Defense Ministry said on March 20.

“Our heroic commandos neutralized four YPG/PKK terrorists attempting to infiltrate into the area of the [Operation] Peace Spring,” the ministry said on Twitter.

The ministry further affirmed its determination to continue operations in the region.

Turkish authorities generally use the word "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Furthermore, a YPG/PKK terrorist surrendered to security forces in southeastern Turkey, state-run Anadolu Agency reported on March 20.

The terrorist turned himself in at the Demirtepe border gate in Mardin province.

As a result of persuasion efforts by Turkish security forces and families of the terrorists, the dissolution of the terrorist organization continues, the statement added.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union.

It has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

terrorism,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey confirms fourth coronavirus death, nearly doubles cases to 359

    Turkey confirms fourth coronavirus death, nearly doubles cases to 359

  2. ‘Çanakkale is impassable’

    ‘Çanakkale is impassable’

  3. Turkey to increase coronavirus testing capacity to 15,000 per day

    Turkey to increase coronavirus testing capacity to 15,000 per day

  4. Turkey confirms former general died from coronavirus, as death toll rises to 3

    Turkey confirms former general died from coronavirus, as death toll rises to 3

  5. Turkey shuts Greece, Bulgaria land borders to passengers

    Turkey shuts Greece, Bulgaria land borders to passengers
Recommended
Istanbul’s elderly ‘still using public transport despite warnings’

Istanbul’s elderly ‘still using public transport despite warnings’
Health minister urges every citizen to ‘declare own emergency rule’ amid COVID-19

Health minister urges every citizen to ‘declare own emergency rule’ amid COVID-19
Turkey postpones all science, culture and arts events until end of April

Turkey postpones all science, culture and arts events until end of April
Turkey detains 64 over sharing ‘unfounded and provocative’ posts on social media

Turkey detains 64 over sharing ‘unfounded and provocative’ posts on social media
Over 7 kg of meth seized in anti-drug operation

Over 7 kg of meth seized in anti-drug operation
Turkey bursts into applause to show gratitude to health workers fighting COVID-19

Turkey bursts into applause to show gratitude to health workers fighting COVID-19
WORLD UK: Life in an open-air ‘herd immunity’ lab

UK: Life in an open-air ‘herd immunity’ lab

When I first heard the term “herd immunity”, the U.K. government’s former alleged policy of creating a coronavirus-immune society by deliberately letting the virus spread, the first idea that popped into my mind was this: Well I came to study here, but I am part of a herd now. I felt like a rat in an open-air laboratory, waiting to get infected.
ECONOMY Turkey sees 37 pct rise in new companies

Turkey sees 37 pct rise in new companies

The number of newly established companies in Turkey soared 37 percent on an annual basis in February, the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB) revealed on March 20.
SPORTS Autistic athlete aims high in upcoming Trisome Games

Autistic athlete aims high in upcoming Trisome Games

Şevval Devrim, a young athlete with autism, is working hard, spending hours for training to be ready for the Trisome Games, which is scheduled to take place between Oct. 19 and Oct. 23 in the Mediterranean province of Antalya.