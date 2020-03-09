2 YPG/PKK terrorists surrender to Turkish forces

ANKARA
Two YPG/PKK terrorists surrendered to security forces in southeastern Turkey, the Defense Ministry said on March 9.

The terrorists, who fled the terror group in northern Syria, turned themselves in at a border post in southeastern Şanlıurfa's Suruç district, the ministry said in a tweet. 

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

It has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

