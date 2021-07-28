2,200-year-old theater brought back to life in southwestern Turkey

  • July 28 2021 07:00:00

2,200-year-old theater brought back to life in southwestern Turkey

DENİZLİ
2,200-year-old theater brought back to life in southwestern Turkey

The restoration efforts on a 2,200-year-old ancient theater in Turkey's southwestern Denizli province have been finalized, according to an official's statement on July 26. 

The restoration and excavations have been continuing ceaselessly in the ancient city of Laodicea, which is on the UNESCO Tentative List, under the leadership of Prof Celal Şimşek, while those of the urban theater's have been completed.

Şimşek said in a press conference that the theater, with a capacity of 15,000 people, has been brought back to life thanks to the restoration project that started in 2019.

Noting that the team applied the restoration techniques of international criteria, he said, "This is the most extensive project whose restoration has been completed in such a short time.

Şimşek added that ten academics, a specialist architect, 12 archeologists, four restoring personnel, and 20 workers participated in the faithful project, managing to carry out years of work in only around 15 years, thanks to the contributions by the South Aegean Development Agency and the metropolitan municipality of Denizli.

laedocia, history,

WORLD Ecuadorian court revokes citizenship for Julian Assange

Ecuadorian court revokes citizenship for Julian Assange
MOST POPULAR

  1. Village to be converted into ‘valley of lavenders’

    Village to be converted into ‘valley of lavenders’

  2. Mayor's plan to charge ‘foreigners’ 10 times higher water bill sparks debate

    Mayor's plan to charge ‘foreigners’ 10 times higher water bill sparks debate

  3. Turkish defense minister urges Greece for disarmament of Aegean Island

    Turkish defense minister urges Greece for disarmament of Aegean Island

  4. World-famous ‘Dilbar’ yacht passes through Istanbul Strait

    World-famous ‘Dilbar’ yacht passes through Istanbul Strait

  5. Turkey takes additional measures on Iran border against irregular migrants

    Turkey takes additional measures on Iran border against irregular migrants
Recommended
UNESCO adds Turkey’s 8,000-year-old mound to its World Heritage List

UNESCO adds Turkey’s 8,000-year-old mound to its World Heritage List
Almodovar, Campion to compete for top prize at Venice film festival

Almodovar, Campion to compete for top prize at Venice film festival
Britney Spears files to replace her father as guardian

Britney Spears files to replace her father as guardian
Iceland, home to world’s most expensive feather treasure

Iceland, home to world’s most expensive feather treasure
Lök: Mysterious love of mulberry and walnut

Lök: Mysterious love of mulberry and walnut
Madrid’s Retiro park, Prado avenue join World Heritage list

Madrid’s Retiro park, Prado avenue join World Heritage list
WORLD Ecuadorian court revokes citizenship for Julian Assange

Ecuadorian court revokes citizenship for Julian Assange

Ecuador has revoked the citizenship of Julian Assange, the founder of Wikileaks who is currently in a British prison.

ECONOMY Construction materials production picks up

Construction materials production picks up

Turkey’s construction materials production sector is benefitting from the country’s decision to ease most COVID-19-related restrictions, a regular survey by a trading group has shown.

SPORTS Taekwondo champ bags medal for Turkey in Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Taekwondo champ bags medal for Turkey in Tokyo 2020 Olympics

A 22-year-old taekwondo champ, who beat a neurological movement disorder in 2013 with hard work and dedication, has brought Turkey its first Olympic medal at Tokyo 2020 Olympics.