174 dead after fans stampede to exit Indonesian soccer match

174 dead after fans stampede to exit Indonesian soccer match

MALANG, Indonesia
174 dead after fans stampede to exit Indonesian soccer match

The death toll from panic at an Indonesian soccer match climbed to 174, most of whom trampled to death after police fired tear gas to dispel riots Saturday, making it one of the deadliest sports events in the world.

Riots broke out after the game ended Saturday evening with host Arema FC of East Java’s Malang city losing to Persebaya of Surabaya 3-2.

East Java’s Vice. Gov. Emil Dardak told Kompas TV in an interview Sunday the death toll has climbed to 174, while more than 100 injured people are receiving intensive treatment in eight hospitals without any charge, 11 of them in critical condition.

stampede,

SPORTS Spain drops rebel female players, coach not resigning

Spain drops rebel female players, coach not resigning
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish tourists prefer Balkan countries for vacation

    Turkish tourists prefer Balkan countries for vacation

  2. Finland hopes for rapid admission to NATO, hails Türkiye’s mediation in war

    Finland hopes for rapid admission to NATO, hails Türkiye’s mediation in war

  3. New economy model helps weather problems, says Minister

    New economy model helps weather problems, says Minister

  4. Macron agrees pension reform timeline as protests start

    Macron agrees pension reform timeline as protests start

  5. Highlights at the fall TV season

    Highlights at the fall TV season
Recommended
Zelensky pledges to retake more of eastern Ukraine ‘in a week’

Zelensky pledges to retake more of eastern Ukraine ‘in a week’
S Korean activists clash with police over anti-Kim balloons

S Korean activists clash with police over anti-Kim balloons
Bulgarians hold 4th election in 18 months amid turmoil

Bulgarians hold 4th election in 18 months amid turmoil
After devastating Florida, Hurricane Ian rakes South Carolina

After devastating Florida, Hurricane Ian rakes South Carolina
Putin annexes Ukraine territories, Kyiv vows to fight back

Putin annexes Ukraine territories, Kyiv vows to fight back
North Korea conducts 4th round of missile tests in 1 week

North Korea conducts 4th round of missile tests in 1 week
WORLD Zelensky pledges to retake more of eastern Ukraine ‘in a week’

Zelensky pledges to retake more of eastern Ukraine ‘in a week’

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday pledged to retake more areas in the country’s eastern Donbas region from Russian forces.

ECONOMY Tokyo spent $19.6 bln for yen buying intervention

Tokyo spent $19.6 bln for yen buying intervention

Japan’s finance ministry has said it spent $19.6 billion in September in an effort to stop the yen’s steady slide on the widening interest rate gaps between Japan and the US.  
SPORTS Spain drops rebel female players, coach not resigning

Spain drops rebel female players, coach not resigning

Spain has not called up any of the female players who renounced playing for their nation in a decision that the Spanish federation interpreted as a move towards removing their coach.