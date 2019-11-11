YPG violates Ankara's safe zone deals, launches attacks: Ministry

  • November 11 2019 16:00:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
YPG/PKK terrorists have continued to violate the area of Turkey's anti-terrorist operation launched last month, and carry out dozens of terror attacks, the National Defense Ministry said on Nov. 11.

"While the Turkish army fully complies with the agreements for the facilitation the Peace Corridor, PKK/YPG terrorists continue to make violations in the operation Peace Spring area," the ministry said in a tweet.

"In the last 24 hours, terrorists carried out 19 attacks with mortars, car bombs and drones," it added.

Turkey on Oct. 9 launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate YPG/PKK terrorists from northern Syria in order to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.

Ankara wants YPG/PKK terrorists to withdraw from the region so that a safe zone can be created to pave the way for the safe return of some 2 million refugees.

On Oct. 22, Ankara and Moscow reached a deal under which YPG/PKK terrorists will pull back 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) south of Turkey's border with Syria, and security forces from Turkey and Russia will mount joint patrols there.

The U.S.-backed SDF, a group dominated by the YPG, has been controlling some 28 percent of the Syrian territories, including the most of the 911-kilometer-long Syria-Turkey border.

Turkey deems the YPG the Syrian offshoot of the illegal PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization also by the United States and the EU.

