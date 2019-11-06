YPG/PKK terrorists harass Turkey's op area in N Syria: Ministry

  • November 06 2019 13:01:00

ANKARA
The YPG/PKK terror group continues to violate the safe-zone deals Turkey hammered with the U.S. and Russia, and attacks Turkey's anti-terror operation area, the National Defense Ministry said on Nov. 6.

The ministry said that YPG/PKK terrorists have continued to hit areas in northern Syria, which were cleared of terrorists after Turkey's anti-terror "Operation Peace Spring."

"While Turkish Armed Forces [TSK] fully committed to agreement reached to establish a safe zone, PKK/YPG terrorists continue to attack towards Operation Peace Spring territory," the ministry said in a tweet.

The terrorists launched 11 harassment attacks, the ministry conveyed.

In last 24 hours terrorrists committed 11 harassment attacks mostly mortar shells and anti-tanks missiles," the tweet said.

