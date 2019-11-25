YPG/PKK terrorist rifles, ammunition seized

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkish security forces have seized weapons and ammunition belonging to the YPG/PKK terror group during an anti-terror operation

in the eastern Van province, said local officials on Nov. 25.

As part of ongoing operations to find PKK/KCK terror group shelters, gendarmerie forces seized two Kalashnikov infantry rifles and some ammunition in the province's central area of Sözveren, said the Van Governorship.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people including women, children, and infants.

Turkey deems the YPG the Syrian offshoot of the illegal PKK.

The U.S.-backed SDF, a group dominated by the YPG, has been controlling some 28 percent of the Syrian territories, including most of the 911-kilometer-long Syria-Turkey border.