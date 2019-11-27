YPG/PKK terror attack kills 17 civilians in N Syria

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

A YPG/PKK terror attack on Nov. 27 killed 17 civilians and injured more than 20 others in northern Syria, said the Turkish Defense Ministry.

“The child murderers this time detonated a car bomb in the village of Tel Halef west of Ras al-Ayn [also known as Kobani], killing 17 people and wounding more than 20,” the ministry said in a tweet.

“Showing a much worse attitude than Daesh, the PKK/YPG terror group continues its car bombings aimed at civilians,” it added, using the Arabic acronym for ISIL.

Turkey on Oct. 9 launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate YPG/PKK terrorists from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.

Ankara wants YPG/PKK terrorists to withdraw from the region so a safe zone can be created to pave the way for the safe return of some two million refugees.

Under two separate deals with the U.S. and Russia, Turkey paused the operation to allow the withdrawal of YPG/PKK terrorists from the planned northern Syria safe zone.

But the terrorists have failed to withdraw from some areas and continue to attack both soldiers and civilians.

The U.S.-backed SDF, a group dominated by the YPG, has been controlling some 28 percent of the Syrian territories, including the most of the 911-kilometer-long Syria-Turkey border.

Turkey deems the YPG the Syrian offshoot of the illegal PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization also by the United States and the EU.





