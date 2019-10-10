YPG/PKK rocket attacks injure 16 civilians in SE Turkey

  • October 10 2019 17:17:05

YPG/PKK rocket attacks injure 16 civilians in SE Turkey

DİYARBAKIR/ŞANLIURFA-Anadolu Agency
YPG/PKK rocket attacks injure 16 civilians in SE Turkey

At least 16 civilians were injured as rockets and mortar shells fired by YPG/PKK terrorists in Syria hit Turkish border towns.

Rocket and mortars fired from YPG/PKK-occupied regions in Syria hit Akçakale, Birecik and Ceylanpınar towns of Şanlıurfa as well as Nusaybin town of Mardin in southeastern Turkey.

Among the injured were two teenaged siblings, whose house in Ceylanpınar were hit by anti-aircraft missiles fired from Ras-al Ayn in Syria. The two were shifted to Ceylanpınar State Hospital.

In Ceylanpınar, four more civilians were injured and immediately taken under treatment.

Moreover, a mortar shell hit the Birecik town of Şanlıurfa province, injuring 2 people -- including a child.

YPG/PKK terrorists also hit Akçakale with three mortar shells, injuring 3 people.

Five people were severely injured in rocket attacks in Nusaybin.

Schools in the region were suspended due to the operation in border towns, as municipality workers advised locals to stay away from border lines.

Turkey on Oct. 9 launched Operation Peace Spring east of the Euphrates River in northern Syria, to secure its borders and Syria’s territorial integrity, by eliminating terrorist elements and to ensure the safe return of Syrian refugees.

Diyarbakır,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish op to avoid a terror state in Syria: Erdoğan

    Turkish op to avoid a terror state in Syria: Erdoğan

  2. First night in anti-terror operation successful, says Defense Ministry

    First night in anti-terror operation successful, says Defense Ministry

  3. Ankara lashes out at condemnation of north Syria op

    Ankara lashes out at condemnation of north Syria op

  4. Erdoğan prevented scattering of Syrian refugees: Trump

    Erdoğan prevented scattering of Syrian refugees: Trump

  5. Turkish soldiers enter 7-km depth into Tal Abyad border town of Syria

    Turkish soldiers enter 7-km depth into Tal Abyad border town of Syria
Recommended
Turkey condemns attack near German synagogue

Turkey condemns attack near German synagogue
5 leave hospital after injured in YPG/PKK attack

5 leave hospital after injured in YPG/PKK attack
Turkish op to avoid a terror state in Syria: Erdoğan

Turkish op to avoid a terror state in Syria: Erdoğan
Turkish start-up produces plastic-eating bacteria to combat pollution

Turkish start-up produces plastic-eating bacteria to combat pollution
YPG/PKK missiles hit residential area in SE Turkey

YPG/PKK missiles hit residential area in SE Turkey
Turkish soldiers enter 7-km depth into Tal Abyad border town of Syria

Turkish soldiers enter 7-km depth into Tal Abyad border town of Syria

WORLD Russia understands Turkeys border security concerns, says Russian FM

Russia understands Turkey's border security concerns, says Russian FM

Russia understands Turkey's concerns over its border security, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Oct. 10.
ECONOMY $2.76B current account surplus expected in August

$2.76B current account surplus expected in August

Economists forecast Turkey's current account balance will post a $2.76 billion surplus in August, according to an Anadolu Agency survey on Oct. 10.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe win Turkish Womens Basketball Presidential Cup

Fenerbahçe win Turkish Women's Basketball Presidential Cup

Fenerbahçe Öznur Kablo won the Turkish Women's Basketball Presidential Cup after beating Gelecek Koleji Cukurova Basketbol 86-62 on Oct. 9. 