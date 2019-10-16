YPG/PKK mortar attack injures 3 civilians in SE Turkey

  • October 16 2019 17:14:07

ŞIRNAK-Anadolu Agency
In mortar attacks targeting civilians in Turkey's southeastern Sirnak province on Wednesday, the terrorist YPG/PKK injured three people.

The terror group fired mortar bombs from northern Syria at a civilian settlement in the rural area of the Cizre district.

The injured civilians were rushed to nearby hospitals.

Turkey on Oct. 9 launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate terrorists from northern Syria in order to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.

Ankara wants to clear northern Syria east of the Euphrates River of the terrorist YPG/PKK.

The U.S.-backed SDF, a group dominated by the YPG, has been controlling some 28 percent of the Syrian territories, including the most of the 911-kilometer-long Syria-Turkey border.

Turkey deems the YPG the Syrian offshoot of the illegal PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization also by the United States and the EU.

