YPG/PKK missiles hit residential area in SE Turkey

ŞANLIURFA-Anadolu Agency

At least two children were injured as anti-aircraft missiles fired by YPG/PKK terrorists in Syria hit three buildings in southeastern Turkey.

The missiles struck three houses in Şanlıurfa province’s border district of Ceylanpınar.

Two siblings aged 13 and 15 were injured while they were playing outside their house.

They were rushed to Ceylanpınar State Hospital. No further details of the nature of injuries and condition were provided yet.