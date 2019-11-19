Yıldız Kenter laid to rest

ISTANBUL
Veteran theater actress Yıldız Kenter, who died on Nov. 17 at the age of 91, was laid to rest yesterday in Istanbul.

The first ceremony was held for Kenter in Kenter Theater, which she established with her late brother Müşfik Kente, and the artist’s coffin, covered with the Turkish flag, was put on the theater stage. Her friends, students and colleagues made emotional speeches during the ceremony and said their goodbyes.

Following the ceremony in the theater, the funeral continued at Afet Yolal Mosque in Levent and after the noon prayer, she was buried in Aşiyan Cemetery.

Born in 1928, Kenter took the stage for over 100 plays throughout her 60-year career.

After working for the Ankara State Theater for 11 years, she won a Rockefeller scholarship to study new techniques in acting and teaching acting at the American Theater Wing, Neighborhood Play House and Actor’s Studio.

In 1989, she won the best actress award for her role in the Turkish movie “Madame” at the Bastia Film Festival in Corsica, France. In 2007, Kenter was named a UNICEF goodwill ambassador.

