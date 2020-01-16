World’s smallest jugs attracts attention from abroad

NEVŞEHİR

Adnan Çelebi, who has been a craftsman for 30 years in Avanos district of Cappadocia, has been making the world’s smallest jugs for 15 years.

Çelebi says that he started making miniature tests especially after requests for weddings.

“We produce the world’s smallest materials. Tourists are very interested in miniature jugs because it is easy to carry. They give importance to miniature items as they do not bring large materials to their homes on the way back,” Çelebi says.

“We produce 10,000 miniature jugs per month. Those who have seen big jugs don’t believe at first that we do miniature size of them as well. Because they wonder how our fingers get in. They like it when I show them how to do it,” he adds.

Miniature jugs are highly popular among young couples especially for use in their weddings, according to Çelebi.

His products are used with wedding candies, magnets, key chains and necklaces.

Some people in Cappadocia make products such as casseroles, pots, jugs and pottery by processing red soil that he collects from the region with many difficulties like dough.