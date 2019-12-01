World Nomad Games to be held in Turkey

  December 01 2019

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
The Fourth World Nomad Games will be held next year in Turkey's northwestern province Bursa, said Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Kasapoğlu.

Turkey aims for the top in all spheres and carry out international organizations in a successive manner, Kasapoğlu said, speaking at the opening ceremony of Asik Veysel Park in Sultanbeyli district of Bursa.

"We are a country at peak from industry to economy, and from health to sports. I hope, we will carry this assertiveness together with our youth into the future.

"Turkey challenges Europe with sports facilities. We recently organized a sports tourism workshop, and plan to make use of almost every corner of our country for sports tourism," the minister said.

Noting that Kyrgyzstan had hosted the last three World Nomad Games, he added: "Turkey will host the Fourth World Nomad Games in Bursa. I believe we will host this event in an excellent way."

The World Nomad Games have been held since 2014 and the events include traditional sports like wrestling, hunting with eagles and equestrian events.

 

Mexico: 14 killed in gunfight near US border

More than a dozen people were killed in a gunfight between armed civilians and the Mexican security sources near the U.S. border in northern Mexico, according to local media on Dec. 1.
India plans to invest $1.39 trillion in infrastructure to spur economy

India will unveil a series of infrastructure projects this month as part of a plan to invest 100 trillion rupees ($1.39 trillion) in the sector over the next five years, the finance minister said on Nov. 30, in a push to improve the country’s economy.

The Fourth World Nomad Games will be held next year in Turkey's northwestern province Bursa, said Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Kasapoğlu.