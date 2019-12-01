World Nomad Games to be held in Turkey

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

The Fourth World Nomad Games will be held next year in Turkey's northwestern province Bursa, said Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Kasapoğlu.

Turkey aims for the top in all spheres and carry out international organizations in a successive manner, Kasapoğlu said, speaking at the opening ceremony of Asik Veysel Park in Sultanbeyli district of Bursa.

"We are a country at peak from industry to economy, and from health to sports. I hope, we will carry this assertiveness together with our youth into the future.

"Turkey challenges Europe with sports facilities. We recently organized a sports tourism workshop, and plan to make use of almost every corner of our country for sports tourism," the minister said.

Noting that Kyrgyzstan had hosted the last three World Nomad Games, he added: "Turkey will host the Fourth World Nomad Games in Bursa. I believe we will host this event in an excellent way."

The World Nomad Games have been held since 2014 and the events include traditional sports like wrestling, hunting with eagles and equestrian events.