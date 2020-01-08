World leaders react after Iran fires missiles at US targets in Iraq

ISTANBUL

Iran struck back at the U.S. early on Jan. 8 for killing a top Revolutionary Guard commander, firing a series of ballistic missiles at two military bases in Iraq that house American troops in a major escalation between the two longtime foes.

The world leaders quickly reacted after Iran fired more than a dozen missiles at U.S. troops and coalition forces in Iraq.

As tension increases, governments around the world are calling for a return to diplomacy and considering plans to withdraw their citizens.

'All is well!' President Donald Trump tweeted shortly after the missile attacks, adding, 'So far, so good' regarding casualties.

Trump later said he would make a statement on the attacks on Jan. 8 in Washington DC.

Iraq's military said there were no Iraqi casualties among its forces in the 22-missile attack on the two military installations.

"Iraq was subjected between 1:45 and 2:45 this morning of 8 January 2020 to bombardment by 22 missiles; 17 missiles fell on Ain al-Asad air base including two that did not explode ... and five on the city of Erbil that all fell on coalition headquarters. No casualties among Iraqi forces were recorded," the statement said.

Britain condemned Iranian missile attacks on military bases in Iraq that hosted U.S.-led coalition forces including British personnel.

"We condemn this attack on Iraqi military bases hosting Coalition - including British - forces," British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.

"We urge Iran not to repeat these reckless and dangerous attacks, and instead to pursue urgent de-escalation."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and top European Union diplomat Josep Borrell called for dialogue amid rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

“The use of weapons must stop now to give space for dialogue. We are called upon to do everything possible to rekindle talks. There cannot be enough of that. We have established and time-tested relations with many actors in the region and beyond to de-escalate the situation,” she said.

German, Danish, Polish soldiers unharmed in Iraq

German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said his country "rejects this aggression in the sharpest possible terms."

She told German public broadcaster ARD that "it's now particularly up to the Iranians not to engage in further escalation.'

None of the German troops stationed in Iraq were injured.

The Danish armed forces said in a post on Twitter that no Danish soldiers were injured or killed in Jan. 8's missile strike on the Al-Asad airbase in Iraq.

Denmark has about 130 soldiers at the base as part of the international coalition fighting the ISIL in Iraq and Syria.

Poland's defense minister said polish troops stationed in Iraq were not hurt during the missile attacks.

"None of the Polish soldiers in Iraq were hurt in rocket attacks on Al-Asad and Erbil bases. We are in constant contact with the commander of the Polish Military Contingent in Iraq," Mariusz Blaszczak wrote on Twitter.

UAE urges 'political path towards stability'

The United Arab Emirates Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said it is essential that the region pulls back from current "troubling" tensions.

"De-escalation is both wise and necessary. A political path towards stability must follow," Gargash said on Twitter.

Israel says supports US

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Jan. 8 reiterated his support for the U.S. killing of Soleimani.

He said Israel "stands completely" beside Trump's decision, saying the latter should be congratulated for acting "swiftly, boldly and resolutely."

Netanyahu also warned that his country would strike back hard against anyone who attacked it.

"Whoever tries to attack us will be dealt the strongest blow," Netanyahu said in Jerusalem.

China concerned about Mideast spike in tensions

China’s foreign ministry has expressed concern about the spike in tensions in the Middle East and said it hopes matters can swiftly “cool off.”

Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters on Jan. 8 that Beijing has called for restraint by all sides and is in close consultation with the governments involved, including at the United Nations and through China’s embassy in Baghdad.

Geng also accused the U.S. of abusing the rights of people in the region through its military actions.

Russian lawmaker warns of risk of nuclear war

In the meantime, Russian lawmaker Vladimir Dzhabarov warned that a conflict between the U.S. and Iran might lead to a nuclear war.

“Reciprocal strikes by the U.S. and Iran may lead to an all-out war in the region,” said Dzhabarov, a lawmaker with Russia’s upper house of parliament.

“If Washington sees that it can’t achieve its goals, there’s a danger of a nuclear war," he added.

Dzhabarov said the U.N. Security Council should get involved to prevent further escalation in the Middle East.