World-class soul singer China Moses comes to Istanbul to fascinate Turkish jazz lovers

  • January 15 2020 12:49:43

ISTANBUL
China Moses, a world-class soul singer and the daughter of one of the most important living jazz vocalists Dee Dee Bridgewater, will be performing at İş Towers in Istanbul on Feb. 5.

She released her first single “Time” at the age of 16 along with her first video and recorded six albums after her debut album “China,” which was released three years after the success of her first single.

Her album, Crazy Blues, was named by British newspaper The Times as one of the top 100 albums of 2013.

At the end of March 2017, she released her long-awaited new album, “Nightintales.”

China also co-hosted and sang at the first UNESCO International Jazz Day in Paris, and she also often performs concerts for U.S. UNESCO.

With her highly appreciated music, the interest of the Turkish jazz lovers toward China Moses has been increasing day by day.

Moses said she was also excited about her Istanbul gig.

“Istanbul is one of my favorite cities in the world. This is a city at the intersection of the world. The positive energy of the audience is like magic, which enchants the artist. The friendly atmosphere makes you feel at home,” she said.

“For this reason, it will be a great experience for me to sing the songs from my new album to the Istanbul audience for the first time,” she added.

In 2002, Istanbul hosted Dee Dee Bridgewater.

The performance will start at 20:30 local time in Turkey.

